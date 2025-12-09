NZ's Blundell ruled out of second Test against WI, Mitchell Hay to debut

Wellington, Dec 9 New Zealand wicketkeeper batter Tom Blundell has been ruled out of the second Test against the West Indies, starting Wednesday at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

NZC said that Mitchell Hay is set to be the first wicket-keeper to make a Test debut for New Zealand since 2017. Two other potential debutants in Kristian Clarke and Michael Rae have been named in the 14-man squad for the second Test.

Speaking on Hay, head coach Rob Walter said. “Mitch is a young cricketer who’s already contributed well to the white-ball side. He also has an excellent record at First-Class level with Canterbury.

“Having him come into a Test squad is a great moment in his career and we’re really excited to see him play his part.”

Speaking on the new bowlers, Walter said, “Kristian and Michael are both identified players of interest with great ability, and have both been good performers for their domestic sides over the past few years.

“They both have good skill with the red-ball, and there’s a great opportunity for them to show that skill for us at the highest level of the game.”

New Zealand will be bolstered by the return of Glenn Phillips for the second in Wellington.

After recovering from a groin injury, Phillips played the first two Plunket Shield fixtures for Otago, scoring 130 runs at an average of 43, and taking nine wickets at an average of 33.

Kyle Jamieson is continuing his red-ball return-to-play plan, playing the recent Plunket Shield match for Canterbury against the Central Stags, and will continue to work closely with New Zealand coaching staff on his return to the Test side.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

