NZ's Devon Conway ruled out of first Test vs Aus with thumb injury

Wellington, Feb 28 New Zealand opening batter Devon Conway will miss the first Test against Australia, starting at the Cello Basin Reserve here on Thursday due to a thumb injury he sustained during the T20I series.

Batter Henry Nicholls has been called into the squad as batting cover and will join the team in Wellington for training this morning.

Conway was struck on his left thumb during the second T20I against Australia on Friday. He was then forced to leave the field with Finn Allen taking over the keeping duties for the remainder of the innings.

The decision to rule Conway out was made following additional scans in Wellington yesterday which revealed damage to his left thumb, the New Zealand Cricket said on Wednesday.

Another update will be provided later in the week following further medical consultation to ascertain the extent of the injury and the final diagnosis, it added.

Coach Gary Stead said: "It’s disappointing for Devon to be ruled out on the eve of an important match. He’s a class player batting at the top of the order for us and I know he was really looking forward to this series.”

Stead also welcomed Nicholls back to the squad. "It’s nice to have a player of Henry’s calibre to call on. He has plenty of Test experience and covers a number of positions in our batting order."

New Zealand currently leads the way on the World Test Championship standings with a 75 percent win-loss percentage, while Australia are currently third with a 55 percent win-loss percentage.

