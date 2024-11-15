NZ's Nathan Smith earns maiden Test call-up for England series, Williamson returns

Auckland, Nov 15 Bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith has earned his maiden Test call-up for New Zealand's upcoming three-match Test series against England, starting at Hagley Oval on November 28

Smith, who made his full international debut in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Wednesday, was the standout bowler in last year’s Plunket Shield competition, leading the wicket-taking charts with 33 wickets at an average of 17, including career-best First-Class figures of 6-36 against Canterbury in Rangiora.

Mitchell Santner has been selected as the frontline spinner for the second and third Tests in Wellington and Hamilton while Kane Williamson returned to the Test squad after recovering from the groin injury that ruled him out of the India Test tour, NZC said.

Mitchell Santner has been selected as the frontline spinner for the second and third Tests in Wellington and Hamilton while Kane Williamson returned to the Test squad after recovering from the groin injury that ruled him out of the India Test tour.

"The BlackCaps will assemble a squad of 13 for each Test, with one seam bowler set to make way for Santner for the second and third Tests at the Cello Basin Reserve and Seddon Park," NZC said in a statement.

"Ben Sears (knee) and Kyle Jamieson (back) were not considered for selection as they continue their rehabilitation from injury," it added.

Santner played a key role in the historic 3-nil Test series victory over India, claiming 13-157 in the second Test in Pune, the third best Test match figures in by a New Zealander.

Of the squad that toured India, Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi have not been included as the selectors seek a different bowling group for the expected home conditions, while Mark Chapman makes way for Williamson.

Selector Sam Wells said it was tough to leave out a quality player like Ajaz Patel following his player of the match performance in Mumbai, but the decision was informed by the expected home conditions, Santner’s recent Test form and the presence of Glenn Phillips.

"Mitch has performed superbly since his recall to the Test team last year, and I am sure he will take a lot of confidence out of his match winning performance in the Pune Test. With sold-out crowds in store and the Balmy Army in attendance we are expecting an amazing atmosphere throughout the series," Wells was quoted by NZC.

Following the side’s memorable 3-0 series win in India, the New Zealand still have a chance to qualify for the the ICC World Test Championship Final, sitting fourth on the table, narrowly behind India (2nd) and Sri Lanka (3rd).

"It’s obviously a big series for the side in terms of the World Test Championship and to also now be farewelling someone like Tim Southee, only raises it up further," Wells said.

New Zealand Test squad will assemble in Christchurch November 25 ahead of the first Test starting at Hagley Oval on Thursday November 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor