Odisha CM Mohan Majhi announces cash reward for Indian Men's Hockey Team

Bhubaneswar, Aug 9 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced a special reward of Rs 4 crore for Amit Rohidas, a member of India's men's hockey team that won the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics. Amit hails from Odisha.

CM Majhi also announced Rs 15 lakh each for all the players and Rs 10 lakh each for all the support staff of the Indian hockey team following historic feat.

Indian men's hockey team defeated Spain by 2-1 to clinch the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. This was the second consecutive bronze medal at the Olympics for the Indian Men's Hockey team as they had also finished third at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Speaking to mediapersons, CM Majhi said: "I have congratulated Indian Hockey Team captain Harmanpreet Singh, coach Craig Fulton and all the players for clinching the bronze medal by registering a scintillating win against Spain in the Paris Olympics. I also talked to them."

"This bronze medal is the symbol of our years-long dedication for the game of hockey. Each Odia citizen is proud of this success. The hockey players occupy a special place in our hearts. I have invited them to visit Odisha soon," added CM Majhi.

Former Odisha chief minister and Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik also talked to the players of the Indian Men’s hockey team and congratulated them for the win in the Paris Olympics.

"Pleasure speaking to victorious #IndiaHockeyTeam and congratulating the team on etching their name in history with consecutive bronze medals in #Olympics. Everyone in #Odisha and people across India are proud of this historic feat," Patnaik wrote on his X handle on Thursday.

Notably, the Odisha government has been sponsoring Hockey India from 2018. It will continue till 2036.

