Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik launches sports projects worth Rs 120 crores in Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 6 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched sports projects worth more than Rs 120 crores in Sambalpur to boost the sports development in the region.

According to a release from the Chief Minister's Office, Patnaik, through video conference, inaugurated the Burla Indoor Stadium and laid the foundation stone for Sambalpur Football Academy and Sambalpur University Sports Complex, including Hockey Stadium.

Aligned with the Chief Minister's vision, 'Sports for youth, youth for future', these projects have been undertaken under the 5T initiative to benefit the people, especially the youth of Sambalpur, the release said.

Chief Minister Patnaik praised the sports culture in Sambalpur and expressed hope that these facilities will further strengthen the sports development in the district. He also mentioned that football is quite popular in Sambalpur and therefore, Sambalpur Football Academy is being established to provide top-quality coaching and competition facilities for the local football talent.

Burla Indoor Stadium features four badminton courts and a seating capacity for over 400 spectators. The centralised AC facility also has players' changing rooms, a first aid room, a gym, and multipurpose halls that can accommodate other indoor games such as carom, chess, fencing, etc.

The playing arena is well-equipped with wooden synthetic flooring and a BWF-recommended sports lighting system to provide an international experience to the players.

The upcoming Sports Complex at Sambalpur University will have a hockey stadium with a Category 1 FIH-certified synthetic hockey turf, an FIH-recommended sports lighting system and a gallery that can accommodate around 3000 spectators, including seating for differently-abled people. Additionally, the hockey stadium will have players' facilities, a gymnasium and dignitary seating.

It will also have a 1000-seater multipurpose indoor stadium, with an arena of BWF standard badminton courts, which will accommodate volleyball, basketball, kho kho and various indoor sports like table tennis and combat sports. The multipurpose indoor stadium will feature a fitness centre, a dedicated weightlifting hall, offices, coach rooms, and a medical room. It will be equipped to host regional-level competitions. The Government of Odisha is investing Rs 70 crore in this project.

The Sambalpur Football Academy will feature a FIFA-sized natural turf with a floodlight system, as well as a facility building with a gallery that can accommodate 1000 spectators. The Football Academy will include players' changing rooms, a first aid room, a multipurpose hall, and spectator toilets. Additionally, the campus will have a Kabaddi court. The Government of Odisha is investing Rs 17 crore in this project.

Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Rairakhol MLA Rohit Pujari,

Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Secretary Sports and Youth Services R Vineel Krishna, Collector Sambalpur Ananya Das and other officials from MCL, district administration and players were present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor