Odisha CM Patnaik felicitates javelin star Kishore Jena with cash award

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 2 : Javelin star Kishore Jena, the first athlete from Odisha to represent India in the finals of the prestigious World Athletics Championship, was on Saturday was felicitated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for his performance in Javelin throw.

He represented India in the javelin throw in the World Athletics Championship at Budapest last month. Kishore Jena emerged among the top five in the finals making an impression amongst the athletics fraternity of India.

CM @Naveen_Odisha felicitated star Javelin thrower Kishore Jena from #Odisha with a cash award of ₹50 lakh for reaching finals of the prestigious #WorldAthleticsChampionships in #Budapest with an outstanding performance. In a historic first for #WorldAthleticsChampionships,… pic.twitter.com/jsQ2WD2HEH — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) September 2, 2023

CMO Odisha took to X, formerly known as Twitter to announce the felicitation.

In a historic first for #WorldAthleticsChampionships, 3 Indian athletes secured their positions in the men's Javelin final included Jena. He strengthened his position in the javelin world finishing 5th with a personal best of 84.77m. CM praised Jena's incredible achievement, congratulated and presented him with the cash award. CM said that Jena's success is not just his own; it is a source of pride for all of #Odisha. His remarkable journey to the finals of the World Athletics Championships serves as an inspiration for youths and a testament to the talent that #Odisha possesses. CM further said that #Odisha is committed to supporting and nurturing such talents in the field of sports."

Jena burst into the spotlight with a personal best of 84.77m in Budapest. It was for first time that three Indians competed together in the final of a single event at the World Athletics meet.

