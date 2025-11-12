Odisha CM seeks flawless execution, full security for upcoming India-South Africa T20 in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, Nov 12 In the wake of the recent deadly blast in Delhi in which over 8 people were killed and dozens injured, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday emphasised the need for a foolproof security arrangement during the upcoming India-South Africa T-20 International match at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, on December 9.

CM Majhi gave the instructions during a high-level preparatory meeting held at the Lok Seva Bhawan here on Wednesday to review the arrangements for the upcoming T-20 International match.

Referring to the recent blast in Delhi, CM Majhi stressed the need for foolproof security arrangements and directed the police administration to remain on high alert to ensure public safety at every stage.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also advised the senior officials of the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) and the state administration to ensure flawless execution of all plans so that the event is conducted in a well-organised and dignified manner.

“Cricket is one of the most popular sports in our country, and this match will draw national and global attention. Therefore, it must be conducted smoothly, reflecting Odisha’s efficiency and honour,” the Chief Minister emphasised.

Majhi also instructed authorities to establish a well-coordinated green corridor for smooth transition of unwell people and others in case of emergency medical needs.

He advised the authorities to ensure proper arrangement for flawless management of crowd management, sale of tickets, emergency health services, etc.

The secretary of Sanjay Behera presented a detailed briefing on the preparations, including ticket sales, crowd management, uninterrupted lighting arrangements, stadium infrastructure, fire safety, parking facilities, and traffic regulation.

It is worth noting that the state was left embarrassed earlier this year when a floodlight failure at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack caused a 35-minute disruption during the second ODI between India and England in February.

Subsequently, the Odisha government had sought an explanation from the OCA over the floodlight failure.

