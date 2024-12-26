Odisha FC strengthen their squad by signing Brazilian forward Dorielton Gomes

Rourkela, Dec 26 Odisha FC have bolstered their attacking lineup with the signing of seasoned Brazilian forward Dorielton Gomes Nascimento, popularly known as Dori. The 33-year-old joins the Kalinga Warriors on a contract valid until the end of the current season, with an option to extend for another year. Dori’s arrival is seen as a major boost for Odisha FC as they aim to fortify their push in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Dori's illustrious career began with Fluminense FC in Brazil, where he was part of the squad that reached the final of the Copa Libertadores in 2008. Over the years, he expanded his horizons by playing in multiple leagues across Asia, where he established himself as a proven goal-scorer.

The forward gained significant recognition in Bangladesh, playing pivotal roles for Dhaka Abahani and Bashundhara Kings. With Dhaka Abahani, Dori clinched the Federation Cup and Independence Cup in the 2021–22 season while also leading the team to a Bangladesh Premier League runners-up finish. His time with Bashundhara Kings was equally fruitful, as he spearheaded the team to back-to-back Bangladesh Premier League titles in 2022–23 and 2023–24. Additionally, he contributed to consecutive Independence Cup triumphs and a third-place finish in the Federation Cup during the 2022–23 season.

Dori has previously faced Odisha FC in the AFC Cup 2023–24 while playing for Bashundhara Kings. In that encounter, the Brazilian showcased his scoring prowess, netting twice in a thrilling 3–2 victory in Dhaka. Dori’s ability to find the back of the net is widely acknowledged. He recently clinched the Golden Boot in the Super League Kerala 2024, scoring an impressive eight goals in 11 matches. His knack for delivering crucial goals at decisive moments makes him a valuable addition to Odisha’s lineup.

Head coach Sergio Lobera expressed his confidence in Dori’s capabilities, highlighting the forward’s extensive experience and goal-scoring record. “A player we know well from facing him in the AFC Cup, he is a goalscorer, and he has scored many goals in all the teams he has been in. He has a lot of experience, and he is a player who I think can help us a lot,” Lobera said in a statement released by the club on Thursday.

Dori, on the other hand, was enthusiastic about his new journey. “First of all, I would like to thank all the professionals at the club for their warm welcome. I am happy to be a part of this group. I will work hard every day to help Odisha stay at the top, among the best. Once again, thank you very much for everyone's welcome!”

Dori has already joined Odisha FC’s first-team training under Sergio Lobera and is set to debut in the ISL starting January 1, 2025.

