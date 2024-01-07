Odisha Juggernauts rise to top of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 table with victory over Telugu Yoddhas

Cuttack, Jan 7 Defending champions Odisha Juggernauts rose to the top of the table in front of a passionate home crowd, downing Telugu Yoddhas 35-27 in Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Dilip Khandavi, Omkar Sonawane and Avinash Desai all scored six attack points each as Odisha Juggernauts dominated throughout.

Odisha Juggernauts got Turn 1 off to a great start with their first batch of Dilip Khandavi, Gowtham MK and Nikhil Sodaye lasting three minutes and 32 seconds on the pitch and getting a couple of three dream run points. Then Rohan Singade frustrated the Telugu Yoddhas attackers, staying unconquered and earning a dream run point. The lead for Telugu Yoddhas, at the end of Turn 1, was just seven points.

Odisha Juggernauts consolidated that advantage with a brilliant attacking turn. They sent back Telugu Yoddhas first batch in a minute and 37 seconds. Their second batch only fared marginally better, staying on the mat for a minute and 48 seconds. Batch 3 did come within fifteen seconds of a dream run point but that did little to reverse the momentum. Odisha Juggernauts headed into the second innings with a strong 23-10 lead.

Things did not get any better for Telugu Yoddhas in Turn 3. Odisha Juggernauts’ first batch of Omkar Sonwane, Dipesh More and Nikhil B lasted three minutes and 57 seconds on the mat, earning two dream run points. Their second batch did not last long but two members of their third batch remained unbeaten as Odisha Juggernauts took a 25-24 lead into the final turn. Their attackers had no problems closing the match off.

Earlier, Mumbai Khiladis recorded their second win of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2, downing Rajasthan Warriors 29-27.

Rajasthan Warriors got their match off to a brilliant start. Their first batch of Satej Patil, Vrushab Wagh and Vijay Hajare scored three dream run points. Hajare, in particular, frustrated the Mumbai Khiladis attackers, spending a minute and 45 seconds on the mat. Mumbai Khiladis only managed to send back two more players in the turn, which meant that they only carried a 10-3 advantage into Turn 2.

That advantage was easily subverted by Rajasthan Warriors in Turn 2 as their attackers sent back two Mumbai Khiladis batches and a player from the third. Mumbai Khiladis did manage two dream run points, but trailed 12-17, going into the second innings.

Rajasthan Warriors’ first batch of Turn 3 missed out on a dream run point by just seven seconds. Their second batch did not manage a dream run point either, and with a player from their third batch getting sent back, Mumbai Khiladis had a route back into the match. Sreejesh S added four attacking points to the four he had in the first innings.

Mumbai Khiladis’ defenders took full advantage of the glimmer of hope that their attackers gave them. Rajasthan Warriors sent back Mumbai Khiladis’ first batch early to come within a couple of dismissals of winning the match. But the second batch of Gajanan Shengal, Sreejesh S and P Siva Reddy put on a brilliant defensive display, bagging three dream run points. Siva Reddy managed to stay unbeaten, giving his team the win.

On Monday, Telugu Yoddhas will take on Gujarat Giants while Chennai Quick Guns will take on Rajasthan Warriors.

