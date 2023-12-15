Odisha Masters 2023: Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto smash their way to semifinals

Cuttack (Odisha)[India], December 15 : The action continued on the fourth day of the Odisha Masters 2023 where Tanisha-Dhruv, Unnati Hooda, Kiran George and Ashwini-Tanisha registered wins and advanced to the Semifinals round here at the JN Indoor Stadium.

In the first match of the day, Tanisha-Dhruv were up against Indonesia's Marwan Farza-Jessica Maya Rismawardani in the Quarterfinals round of the Mixed Doubles category. In the first set, the pair from Indonesia started aggressively and took a lead but Tanisha-Dhruv fought back valiantly and brought the game to 6-6. At the interval, the Indian pair lead 11-10. Tanisha-Dhruv closed down the first set 21-16. In the second set, the Indian pair continued their momentum and led their opponents by 11-4 at the interval. They won the game 21-11 and advanced to the Semifinals round.

Meanwhile, Sumeeth Reddy-Sikki Reddy went down to Denmark's Mads Vestergaard-Christine Busch 20-22, 21-16 and 21-18. In the Men's Singles category, Ayush Shetty won his match against Subhankar Dey 21-16 and 21-14. Kiran George registered win over Meiraba Luwang Maisnam 21-10 and 21-16 to advance to the Semifinals round, while Chirag Sen was ousted by Satish Kumar Karunakaran with a score of 21-10 and 21-16.

In Women's Singles, former World No. 1 Nozomi Okuhara progressed to the Semifinal round with an easy 21-5 and 21-13 win over Ruzana. Unnati Hooda also won her match against Anupama Upadhyaya 16-21, 21-7 and 21-15 to make it to the Semifinals round.

In Women's Doubles category, Rutuparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda went down Jesita Putri Miantoro-Febi Setianingrum 21-9, 21-15. In another thrilling match, the Indian pair of Ashwini-Tanisha who have been in sensational form were up against Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chien Hui of Chinese Taipei. The Indian duo took the first set 22-20 with Tanisha bringing out variations in her shots during long rallies and Ashwini showcasing her experience. In the second set, Ashwini-Tanisha came all guns blazing out and took a 11-7 lead at the interval. The Indian duo were aggressive in their approach as both teams were involved in long rallies. But a valiant fightback by Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chien Hui saw them winning the set 22-20 to take the match into the decider.

In the decider, the Indian duo came all guns blazing out took a 11-5 lead at the interval. With Ashwini and Tanisha dominating the court with their superb shots, the Indian pair extended their lead to 17-9. The duo then closed the set with a 21-14 win and secured their place in the Semifinals round.

Fans can come to the stadium and watch their favourite players in action at the JN Indoor Stadium as it is free entry for everyone.

