Odisha Open: 14-year-old Unnati Hooda overcomes Smit Toshniwal in final, becomes youngest Indian to win Super 100 event
By ANI | Published: January 30, 2022 03:46 PM2022-01-30T15:46:32+5:302022-01-30T15:55:02+5:30
India's Unnati Hooda defeated compatriot Smit Toshniwal in the title clash of the women's singles here at the Odisha Open 2022 in Cuttack on Sunday.
India's Unnati Hooda defeated compatriot Smit Toshniwal in the title clash of the women's singles here at the Odisha Open 2022 in Cuttack on Sunday.
With this triumph, the 14-year-old Unnati Hooda has become the youngest-ever Indian to win a BWF Super 100 tournament.
The teenager defeated 21-year-old Toshniwal 21-18, 21-11 in 35 minutes to clinch the inaugural Odisha Open women's singles title.
Despite trailing 11-7 at the first mid-game interval, the teenager rallied to gain the advantage in the summit clash. With momentum on her side, Rohtak-based shuttler raced towards a comfortable position in the second game and held onto her lead.
In the semi-final, Unnati Hooda defeated 20-year-old Malvika Bansod 24-22, 24-22 in 50 minutes.
Meanwhile in women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated Sanyogita Ghorpade and Shruti Mishra 21-12, 21-10 in the final.
The men's singles crown went to 21-year-old Kiran George, who overcame a stiff challenge from Priyanshu Rajawat in the decider.
Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Thilini Hendadahewa defeated India's MR Arjun and Treesa Jolly 21-16, 22-20 in the mixed doubles final.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app