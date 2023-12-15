Odisha powerlifter once declared 'dead' following train accident, secures gold medal at Khelo India Para Games

New Delhi [India], December 15 : In 2009, Gadadhar Sahu's life changed forever. He was travelling from Odisha to meet his brother in Surat, Gujarat when he met with a mishap while deboarding the train. His injuries were so grievous that he was declared dead by the first responders. It was only when he was being moved to the morgue that the medical team realised he was still alive and needed his legs to be amputated. Sahu was only studying in 7th standard when this accident happened.

Fourteen years since the fateful day, 29-year-old Gagadhar Sahu has emerged from adversity to bag a gold medal for Odisha in powerlifting during the Khelo India Para Games following an impressive 140kg life in the 58kg category.

Sahu who had already seen a fair share of struggle - due to poverty, refused to give up easy. In the aftermath of the tragic accident, most doors of a conventional life were closed for Sahu. To make a living, he helped his brother run a fast-food kiosk in his hometown Narendrapur, a small village located in the Ganjam District of Odisha. It was only after pursuing bodybuilding as a hobby, did he found solace and a new identity.

His first triumph was a gold medal in the wheelchair category of the 'Mr Odisha Junior Bodybuilding Competition' in 2016. However the financial burden of the required supplements and nutrition proved too much, and he was eventually enticed by the discipline of para powerlifting.

"I was inspired by para-athletes when I read about them in the newspaper, I knew it would it not be easy as a para-athlete, but I had the belief and motivation to do it. Because I had a background in bodybuilding it was a natural fit for me, and I have been focused ever since," he said, according to a release.

On his preparation leading up to his gold medal at the Khelo India Para Games, the most significant triumph of his journey, Sahu said, "I have been training very hard to be the best version of myself. I have been training for two hours in the day and two hours in the evening every day, while helping my brother in his business as well."

"It is hard to train in my hometown as facilities are not easily accessible. Fortunately, the Government of Odisha had invited us to train at the Kalinga Stadium for a ten-day camp ahead of the Khelo India Para Games, this was also a very crucial part of my preparation, and I do not think I would have won the gold without it."

Elaborating on his aspirations as a para-athlete, Sahu said, "It is a truly special feeling to be on the podium, to win a gold medal while representing Odisha is an honour. My next aim is to be on the podium with the Indian Flag. I want to win medals for India."

Sahu also reiterated that his success would not have been attainable without all the support he has received from his home state, he said, "I am very grateful to the Government of Odisha and our Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for supporting me and para-athletes in the state. I would also like to thank the Government of India for giving us this platform to compete and showcase our potential. There are many para-athletes in our country who will bring glory to India if we are given the opportunity."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor