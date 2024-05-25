‘Of course I am worried, I haven't been playing good at all this year’ Djokovic after Geneva exit

Geneva, May 25 World No.1 Novak Djokovic is “worried” about his performance and admits he hasn’t been performing at his best after a surprising semi-final exit to Tomas Machac (4-6, 6-0, 1-6), at the Geneva Open on Friday.

In an unexpected turn of events at the Geneva Open, Novak Djokovic's preparation for the 2024 Roland Garros has hit a stumbling block. Following a surprising semi-final exit to Tomas Machac, Djokovic openly acknowledged the hurdles he faces in his quest to defend his title in Paris.

The 24-time major champion, who took a wild card into the ATP 250 event in Switzerland, hoped to fine-tune his form ahead of Roland Garros. Instead, he left with more questions than answers about his current state. Djokovic struggled with an upset stomach during his match against Machac, calling the tournament doctor to the court for a medical timeout at the end of the first set. Despite rallying to win the second set decisively, he ultimately faded in the third, losing the last six games.

Reflecting on his performance and physical condition, Djokovic was candid about his concerns. “Of course I am worried... I haven't been playing good at all this year,” he admitted.

With a modest record of 14-6 for the year, Djokovic has yet to claim a title in 2024. His health issues in Geneva only compounded his worries, as he revealed, “It was a terrible feeling with stomach and health today… it was not a great night and today as well. I’ve had some [good] matches here and there but it is what it is. You have to accept it. I don’t consider myself a favourite there. I’m going to take it match by match and see how far I can go.”

Despite the setbacks, Djokovic refused to diminish Machac's achievement, acknowledging the Czech's deserved victory. “I don’t want to take anything away from his win, he deserved it,” he said. Looking forward, Djokovic expressed his intent to put the Geneva defeat behind him and focus on Roland Garros, where he aims to win his fourth title and his third in the past four years.

Djokovic's candid assessment of his form was striking: “I don’t consider myself a favourite there. I’m going to take it match by match and see how far I can go.” His journey in Paris will be crucial, not just for the title defense but also for maintaining his position at the top of the rankings. Djokovic needs to reach at least the semi-finals to retain a chance of staying world no. 1, a status currently at risk with Jannik Sinner poised to take the lead in the PIF ATP Live Rankings.

As Djokovic prepares for his 20th Roland Garros campaign, he is set to face Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round. The draw has placed him on a path that could see him meet Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals, a formidable opponent who bested Djokovic earlier this year at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

“I just hope I can be fit and ready and prepared for Roland Garros,” Djokovic said, emphasizing his need for better physical health. The Geneva Open did offer him the benefit of more match play, but the overall experience was marred by his physical struggles. “It’s not enjoyment when you are suffering on the court feeling this way. You’re not able to focus on tennis when you have other stuff happening,” he reflected.

