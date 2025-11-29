Ojaswini Saraswat clinches title at 15th DGC Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship 2025

New Delhi [India], November 29 : The 15th DGC Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship 2025 concluded at the iconic Delhi Golf Club. The three-day, 54-hole WAGR tournament, played across the Lodhi and Peacock courses, brought together 115 talented women golfers, with 80 ladies competing for the championship title, according to a release.

A keenly contested affair, the finale saw Ojaswini Saraswat walk away with the trophy with a score of 222, followed by Keya Badugu (225) and Yogya Bhalla (232). In a standout moment, Ashem Agnish recorded a spectacular hole-in-one on the 5th Hole, adding to the excitement of the final day.

This year's field featured an impressive group of rising talents, including 20 juniors who have a handicap of 9 and below and have been making their presence felt on national and international circuits.

Like previous years, the championship continued to be eligible for World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points. Overseen by the R&A and the USGA, the WAGR is a prestigious ranking system that tracks performance across more than 4,000 events globally, featuring over 10,000 elite amateur players.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Usha spokesperson said, "This year's championship once again highlighted the remarkable golfing talent, underscoring the support that's needed to nurture them. Our long-standing association with the Delhi Golf Club in promoting women's golf is our commitment to such a platform where these athletes can excel, and furthers our aim to encourage active and healthy lifestyle. Congratulations to every participant for their outstanding effort and passion on the course," as quoted from a release.

Mala Bawa, Lady Captain at DGC, shared, "The enthusiasm and commitment shown by all the players has been truly motivating. Much of the transformation in women's golf in India can be credited to Usha's long-term support. Each year, it is wonderful to see more players joining in, across a wide spectrum of ages. The WAGR recognition strengthens our confidence that we are creating impactful avenues for junior women golfers while championing a more inclusive and gender-balanced future for the sport."

