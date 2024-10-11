Olympian Mane, Cheema to compete in J&K Open

New Delhi [India], October 11 : The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Thursday announced the fourth edition of the J&K Open which will be held at the pristine Jammu Tawi Golf Course in Jammu, from October 23 to October 26. The total prize purse for the event is Rs 50 lakh. The Pro-Am event will be held on October 27 at the host venue Jammu Tawi Golf Course.

The top Indian professionals participating in the event include Angad Cheema, Shaurya Binu, Yashas Chandra, Abhinav Lohan, Olympian Udayan Mane and Saarthak Chhibber, to name a few. The foreign challenge will be led by Czech Republic's Stepan Danek and American Dominic Piccirillo.

Vivekanand Rai, Director, Tourism - Jammu, said, "We have had a mutually beneficial association with the PGTI through the staging of the J&K Open golf tournament over the last three years. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the PGTI this year. This tournament gives us a wonderful opportunity to project the UT of Jammu & Kashmir as an ideal destination for Golf Tourism for business and leisure travellers from all across the world. The event also provides us a great platform to showcase the world-class golfing venues in J&K to a wider audience."

Manav Gupta, secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course, said, "The Jammu Tawi Golf Course has consistently demonstrated its commitment to promoting golf in India and providing an exceptional experience for players and spectators alike. Hosting the PGTI tournament for the third year in a row is a testament to the golf course's excellence and its pivotal role in elevating the standards of golf in India. I look forward to welcoming golf enthusiasts, media representatives and sponsors to witness this prestigious tournament."

Kapil Dev, president, PGTI, said, "The PGTI is delighted to return to the mesmerizing surroundings of J&K for the fourth edition of the J&K Open. We thank J&K Tourism and the Jammu Tawi Golf Course for partnering with us in staging this event which has emerged as one of the biggest attractions on the PGTI schedule. The tournament also helps promote J&K as a top-notch destination for Golf Tourism. I wish the players all the best."

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, "This year's J&K Open presented by J&K Tourism is, as always, one of the most-awaited tournaments of the season, with the professionals relishing the memories of playing at the pristine Jammu Tawi Golf Course in previous years. The tournament goes a long way in promoting Golf Tourism in J&K. We thank J&K Tourism and the Jammu Tawi Golf Course for their continued support to the PGTI. We're excited about witnessing yet another exciting week of golf amidst the serene setting of J&K."

Jammu Tawi Golf Course is an 18-hole course. The course was commissioned on April 24, 2011. This picturesque Golf Course is located along the National Highway 1A connecting Jammu to Srinagar, in a valley along the river Tawi. The course has fairways approximately 6600 meters in length, it has two big and three small water bodies and a water channel about 3200 meters long.

