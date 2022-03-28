Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra receives Padma Shri

Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra on Monday received the prestigious Padma Shri award in the field of sports.

Chopra who is India's first winner of a track and field gold medal in the Olympics made his debut at Tokyo Games at the age of 23. The star javelin thrower won the gold medal with a throw of 87.58 metres in his second attempt.

He received the prestigious Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a ceremony today.

The Padma awards are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These awards are given in various disciplines and fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhavan usually around March/ April every year.

This year the President has approved the conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

( With inputs from ANI )

