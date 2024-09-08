Olympic Council of Asia hosts foreign delegates at cultural event ahead of 44th OCA General Assembly

New Delhi [India], September 8 : A day before the crucial 44th Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly, key foreign dignitaries and delegates from around the world were hosted by the OCA at a special cultural event in Delhi on Saturday.

Prominent sports leaders from Asian and European nations attended the event, along with Raja Randhir Singh, the Acting President of the Olympic Council of India, who was elected as OCA President on Saturday after emerging as the sole candidate for the top position earlier this year.

Special cultural dance and music performances captivated the audience while global sports leaders held important discussions ahead of the OCA elections, which are set to take place at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, IOC Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. emphasized the importance of the upcoming OCA elections.

"The Presidency of the Olympic Council of Asia is an important position with a lot of important work to be done. It is one of the important organisations within the Olympic movement. It represents one of the most important continents, and certainly the most dynamic. Having Raja Randhir Singh leading the OCA is certainly good for India, but it is also better for the Olympic movement to have his energy, support, experience, and wisdom at our service," Antonio Samaranch said, as quoted by an OCA release.

Addressing India's role in the global Olympic movement, he further added, "Olympianism is about universalism. If we are not universal, we cease to exist. The world is fragmented and multi-polar. We need the unity that the Olympic movement represents. It cannot be done without 1.4 billion population from India not completely participating in the movement. We need India to further accelerate the pace of their involvement. India held an IOC session recently, which was an astounding success, and the nation is already thinking about hosting an Olympic edition in the country. Soon, India will have their rightful place in the Olympic movement, which would be according to the importance, size, and history of the country."

IOC member from Hong Kong, Timothy Fok thanked the OCA for their hospitality and said, "I congratulate Randhir Singh, who is set to be the new leader for Olympic Council of Asia. Asia is very special, as sport is an important part of the Olympic movement, but also for national construction. All of us share a very long history that goes beyond sport. In the future, sports and culture will be merged into one. Under his leadership, it will be a new chapter for Olympic Council of Asia, and we will together work towards elevating sports across Asia. I thank OCA for their hospitality, and I really enjoyed the culture program."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor