Olympic Football: Fans invade pitch, goal disallowed as Morocco 'win' against Argentina two hours after scheduled end

Paris, July 24 “It’s the biggest circus I’ve ever seen in my life," said Argentina team manager Javier Mascherano as his team's opening match against Morocco in the Olympic Games football competition caused a massive controversy in Paris on Wednesday. The Games witnessed unprecedented controversy and a major scandal after Argentina's match was suspended due to hooliganism by Morocco fans in the final minutes of the match, their equaliser disallowed, and teams forced to play the final few minutes two hours after scheduled close of the match.

The match was halted at 2-2 when several Moroccan fans invaded the pitch and scared the Argentina players with crackers soon after the South Americans scored the equaliser. There was high drama as Argentina's 90+16th minute equaliser was eventually ruled out due to offside after a VAR check which took place two hours after it was scored.

The score remained 2-1 in favour of Morocco in the remaining time and the African side was eventually declared the winner while the Argentines walked off the ground for a second time, furious over the way the final minutes of the game were handled.

Morocco, led by PSG star Achraf Hakimi, started the game on a strong note and soon took a 2-0 lead. However, Argentina fought back into the game in the second half and twice, the equaliser coming in 90+16 minutes to make it 2-2.

The Moroccan fans, absolutely fuming at the equaliser after a host of decisions allegedly went against their team including Argentine players not getting a red card. The fans invaded the pitch in anger and threw firecrackers on the ground, which scared the Argentinian players as they rushed back to the dressing room.

Moroccan fans thought their team was robbed of victory and poured into the field, breaching security, resulting in suspension of play. Eventually, the field of play was cleared of the invaders, the two teams returned to the middle and the referee consulted VAR, eventually ruling out the goal.

The match eventually ended in controversy as the Argentina players were not happy with the way it all ended.

Also, this incident raised questions over the security of Athletes at the Summer Games in Paris Olympics, a day ahead of the Opening Ceremony, and left the organizing committee red-faced with embarrassment.

Argentina defender Nicolás Otamendi was really disappointed with the way the two teams were forced to play the match following a written statement from the organsiers.

"It's a historic piece of paper. This never happened. Morocco didn't want to play it and neither did we. We waited for an hour and forty but no one told us anything. It makes you powerless because it's the Olympics," he said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor