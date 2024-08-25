Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker advocates for better facilities in sports

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], August 25 : Indian shooter and double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker has called for enhanced facilities in her village to foster the next generation of athletes.

"If we get better facilities in our village, then the children will go a long way. If we get stadiums and ranges, then the children can achieve success," Bhaker stated.

In response to this call for development, Deepender Hooda, a member of Lok Sabha has made a significant commitment to support Goria village.

"We will build stadiums, and we will build an international-level shooting range for our children. If we can build our government, we will do it," Hooda promised.

He also announced a contribution of Rs 25 lakhs from his "Saansad quota" for the village's development and an additional 1 lakh rupees from his personal funds.

"I will contribute Rs 25 lakhs from my 'Sansaad quota' for the village's development and an additional 1 lakh rupees from my personal funds," he said.

Bhaker expressed her joy upon returning to her hometown after a long time.

"It is a good feeling and I am very happy. I have come back after a long time. I am very happy to be here..." she said, highlighting her satisfaction with the support and recognition she has received.

Earlier at the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker scripted history when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics. Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event.

The duo of Manu and Sarabjot defeated South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match. Both Manu and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the South Koreans to claim India's second medal.

Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10 M Air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10 M air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.

In her final event, she narrowly missed out on the historic grand treble and finished fourth in the women's 25 M pistol shooting event. She missed out on the opportunity to become the first Indian to win three medals at the Olympics.

Bhaker is the first athlete from the Indian contingent after independence to get two medals in a single edition of the Paris Olympics.

Earlier in the 1900 Olympics, Norman Pritchard won two medals while representing India, both silver in the 200m and 200m hurdles.

Bhaker also joined an elite group of athletes to have multiple individual medals at the Olympics: PV Sindhu (badminton silver at Rio 2016 and bronze medal at Tokyo 2020) and Sushil Kumar (wrestling bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics).

