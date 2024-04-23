Olympic Selection Trials: Ashi, Swapnil take top spots in 3P trials

New Delhi, April 23 Ashi Chouksey and Swapnil Kusale outgunned the rest of the field in their respective Women’s and Men’s 50M Rifle 3-Positions (3P) field of five, to take the qualification honours on the fifth day of the on-going Olympic Selection Trials (OST) Rifle/Pistol, here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range in the national capital region on Tuesday.

Ashi shot a world-class 590 in the Women’s 3P OST to leave behind World Record-holder Sift Kaur Samra in second with 583. Tokyo Olympian Anjum Moudgil came in third with 581 while Paris quota holder Shriyanka Sadangi was fourth with 575. Nishchal too matched Shriyanka’s score but fell behind on inner 10s.

The Men’s 3P was tighter at the top with Swapnil edging it with two superlative 199s in the first Kneeling and Prone positions, to end with 592. The seasoned army small-bore rifle specialist Chain Singh came in second with 591, while Akhil Sheoran despite a perfect 200 in Prone, came in third with 589.

Niraj Kumar and Aishwary Tomar brought up the rear of that field with scores of 579 and 576, respectively.

Trap shooters bow out in Doha

Meanwhile, India’s trap shooters bowed out of the Doha Olympic Qualifying Championship. Their scores were as follows:

Men’s Trap

Prithviraj Tondaiman 119 (23rd)

Vivaan Kapoor 116 (56th)

Zoravar Singh Sandhu 114 (82nd)

Women’s Trap

Manisha Keer 111 (37th)

Neeru 107 (55th)

Shreyasi Singh 106 (56th).

