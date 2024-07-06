Olympics-bound Kishore Jena, and Avinash Sable to feature in Paris Diamond League meet

New Delhi, July 6 The eighth meet of the 2024 Wanda Diamond League is set to take place on Sunday at the Charlety Stadium in Paris, France. The premier track-and-field meet will feature Paris 2024-qualified Kishore Jena and Avinash Sable. Kishore Jena will be competing in the men's javelin throw against the likes of Anderson Peters (Grenada), Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic), Julian Weber (Germany), and Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan).

Avinash Sable will eye a strong finish in the men's 3000 metres steeplechase against a participating field of 17 runners, including the likes of Simon Kiprop Koech (Kenya), Abraham Kibiwot (Kenya), Ryuji Miura (Japan), and Daniel Arce (Spain).

The men’s pole vault event will feature Swedish pole vault sensation Armand Duplantis, who set a new world record (6.24m) at this season's Xiamen event. Along with him, five Olympic champions, six world champions, and 12 reigning European champions are set to compete in Paris.

Earlier, reigning Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra had clarified that the Paris Diamond League was not part of his calendar and he is focused on getting ready for the Paris Olympics.

Diamond Disciplines at Paris 2024:

Men: Pole vault, javelin throw, 110 metres hurdles, 400 metres hurdles, 200 metres, 800 metres, 3000m steeplechase

Women: High jump, discus throw, long jump, 100 metres, 400 metres, 1500 metres, 3000 metres steeplechase

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Diamond League 2024 - Paris live coverage and broadcast:

When: July 7, 2024

Where: Charlety Stadium, Paris, France

Time: 7:30 PM onwards

Live streaming in India: JioCinema

TV broadcast in India: Sports18 - 3

