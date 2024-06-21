Olympics: Shreyasi added to Indian shooting team after ISSF accepts quota swap

New Delhi, June 21 Experienced trap shooter Shreyasi Singh has been added to the final 21-member Indian Shooting team for the Paris 2024 Olympics, after the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) accepted the request for a quota swap, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said on Friday.

Since Manu Bhaker qualified in both the women’s 10m air pistol and 25m pistol events one of the quota places was reassigned to a female trap shooter, resulting in Shreyasi's inclusion in the team.

"We had requested the ISSF to change one quota place from 10m Air Pistol Women to Trap Women and have received correspondence from them that it has been accepted," said NRAI secretary general Sultan Singh.

"As a result, Shreyasi Singh has now been added to the original list of 20 names published," he added.

Shreyas will be starting along side Rajeshwari Kumari in the Women’s Trap event.

The team now comprises eight members in Rifle, seven in Pistol and six in the Shotgun discipline. Including the mixed events, the team will now have 28-starts at the quadrennial sporting extravaganza.

Indian 21-member Paris Olympics squad:

Rifle-

Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta (10m Air Rifle M)

Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita (10m Air Rifle W)

Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil (50m Rifle 3 Positions W)

Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale (50m Rifle 3 Positions M)

Pistol-

Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema (10m Air Pistol M)

Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan (10m Air Pistol W)

Anish Bhanwal Vijayveer Sidhu (25m RFP M)

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh (25m Pistol W)

Shotgun-

Prithviraj Tondaiman (Men’s Trap)

Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh (Women’s Trap)

Anantjeet Singh Naruka (Men’s Skeet)

Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan (Women’s Skeet)

Maheshwari and Anantjeet (Skeet Mixed Team)

