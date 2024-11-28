Once on verge of quitting Kho Kho, MP’s Sachin Bhargo is aiming to represent India at World Cup

New Delhi, Nov 28 Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) is all set to host the first-ever World Cup in India. The players are gearing up for the global event. Sachin Bhargo, who beat all odds to make his name in the sport is all excited for the multi-nation tournament.

Hailing from a farming family, Sachin had his own share of struggles in the early years of his sporting career. However, the youngster, with the help of his coach, didn’t let those difficulties hold him back. He shared how he was on the verge of leaving Kho Kho but his coach supported him and even invited him to live with him.

Sachin revealed, “When I was a kid, we used to live in Dewas (in the city) but after the death of my grandparents, there was no one to take care of the farming. So, my parents and everybody shifted to the village. At that time, there were a lot of problems regarding where and how should I live. My parents asked me to accompany them to the village but I told them that I wanted to play Kho Kho. I started crying and called my sir (Praveenji Sante) and asked him what I should do as I wanted to play. My sir said, ‘Pack your bags and come to my house’ and I stayed with him in his house for one year.”

Sachin was acquired by Sumit Bhatia, head coach of Telugu Yoddhas in the first season of the Ultimate Kho Kho League, after which he also made his international debut for India at the 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship.

Lauding the launch of the Kho Kho World Cup, Sachin said, “I am very excited for the Kho Kho World Cup and want to get selected and play. My family, coaches, and fans will be very happy if I play in the World Cup. Due to this World Cup, the game of Kho Kho will get immense support. Many people raise questions about the game and some are even unaware of Kho Kho. Now, they will also know how wonderful Kho Kho is. Just like everybody knows cricket, football and hockey, I want every person to become aware of Kho Kho.”

Sachin also discussed the importance of maintaining a workout routine and how the introduction of sports sciences by the KKFI in the sport is decreasing the chances of muscle injury.

“It is very helpful. Many players do strength workouts daily but they shouldn’t be done daily as the muscles won’t get enough rest and this increases the chances of injury. This decreases a player’s performance as well. So, it’s a very good way of getting an understanding of the individual’s body and strength,” he concluded.

The first-ever Kho Kho World Cup will take place from January 13-19 in New Delhi, India, with 24 countries participating in the tournament.

