'One for the ages': Gilchrist lauds Carey's 'emotional hundred' in Adelaide

Adelaide, Dec 17 Australian legend Adam Gilchrist was full of praise for Alex Carey after he delivered his finest Ashes performance with a stunning century on his home ground in front of family, friends, and fans, describing it as an ‘emotional hundred for a quality cricketer.’

Carey arrived at the crease when Australia were in trouble at 94/4 and formed a vital 91-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Usman Khawaja (82). After Khawaja's dismissal, Carey stood firm throughout to score his third Test century. He eventually went after a top edge, finishing on 106.

After his century, Carey paid tribute to his late father, who passed away in September due to leukaemia. Gilchrist, who presented Carey with his ‘Baggy Green’ cap before his debut in Brisbane in 2021, praised the wicketkeeper-batter's maiden Ashes century as “one for the ages.”

"It is an emotional hundred for a quality cricketer. It is his third in Test cricket. His first in an Ashes. That one is for you, dad," Gilchrist said on Kayo Sports. "He was brilliant with the gloves up in Brisbane, next level, and he has brought it to his home ground with the bat.

"What a magical moment here at an amazing cricket ground. So many extraordinary feats have been carried out at this venue and that is one for the ages, an Ashes hundred to Alex Carey,” Gilchrist said.

34-year-old Carey also became Australia’s top run-scorer at Test level this year, surpassing Steve Smith (618 runs) to now rank sixth in the world for most runs in the format this year.

"It’s been a fine year for Alex. I think we all agree his value to the Australian team has been increasing almost Test match by Test match. I always had this feeling that he was just going to break through eventually with purely batting form and maintain his spot as a batter, but his keeping is just sublime at the minute.

"I think it is how work ethic and just his desire to improve and do all the little, minor things at training, that is what has seen his performance get elevated. He has been feeling good with the bat and the gloves all year ... and he is such a reliable cricketer," Gilchrist added.

