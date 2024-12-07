One match doesn't make you a good or bad team, says Titas Sadhu ahead of 2nd ODI vs Aus

Brisbane, Dec 7 Ahead of the Indian women's team's second ODI against Australia at Allan Border Field on Sunday, fast-bowler Titas Sadhu says one poor game does not make them a bad team, and expressed confidence in the side bouncing back to square the three-match series.

In the series opener on Thursday, pacer Megan Schutt’s career-best spell of 5-19 blew away India, as they folded for just 100 runs in 34.2 overs. Australia, despite losing five wickets, chased down the total inside 17 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

“It was amazing because it was a long wait for me from my T20 debut to the one-day debut, but it was an amazing feeling. Okay, the match did not go the way we wanted it to, but I'm sure that we'll bounce back strong.”

“I think the major thing that we have talked about is that one match doesn't make you a good team or a bad team. So, we'll just keep on doing the processes that we have followed till now and go there and try to put on the best show we can.”

“I think the key would be to not take the previous match too seriously. We have played a match and it did not go our way. It's fine, so take a step back, look at it and evaluate what we could have done better, and just go from there. We have played some good cricket this year and we'll take it from there,” said Titas in the pre-match press conference.

In that game, Titas went wicketless in a spell of 4.2 overs on her ODI debut. But the pacer had shined against Australia – picking a career-best 4-17 in a T20I in Navi Mumbai in January this year. She feels the batting order could have been more patient on an unpredictable pitch.

“Well, it is a little different than what we are used to playing at. But again, I think we'll be able to adjust to do it better in the next game and take the most out of it. That's the hope, really (of repeating 4-17 against Australia).”

“Again, it's all about performing for the team and I'll try to do my best and give the most I can for the team so we can win. I think we could have been a little more patient while batting. Again, while bowling we could have been a little more at the right areas. But I think we'll do better in the next match,” she concluded.

