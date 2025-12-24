Oneprastha Group steps onto Kabaddi arena with Sonipat Stars in Kabaddi Champions League

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], December 24 : After establishing a strong reputation in real estate by delivering premium and luxurious living spaces, the Oneprastha Group is now bringing its energy, ambition, and vision to the world of sports, according to a press release.

The group's co-founders, Somesh Mittal and Aditya Goel, have officially acquired the Sonipat Stars franchise in the upcoming season of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), bringing forward an exciting new chapter for both the organisation and the sport.

The group's leadership believes that the same passion and pursuit of quality that shaped their success in real estate can now help nurture grassroots athletes, uplift local talent, and contribute to a thriving professional sports culture.

"Real estate has been our passion, but sports is our pride," said Mittal, as the Stars set out to be a team that fans can truly rally behind. While Goel added, "We've created luxury on land now we're investing in legacy on the mat."

The Sonipat Stars represent a movement driven by a spirit of community pride and sporting ambition. The combined leadership of Mittal and Goel will ensure that this franchise will be a strong contender in the league and will also provide fans with a team to support and celebrate.

As the Kabaddi Champions League continues to grow into one of India's most ambitious sporting platforms, the addition of Sonipat Stars, backed by Oneprastha Group, adds both strength and passion to the mix.

The league looks forward to seeing how the Sonipat Stars take shape on the mat and inspire their community through bold competition, teamwork, and a shared love for the game.

