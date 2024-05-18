Only 'decent' wrestlers are allowed to re-enter Chhatrasal Stadium, admin is strict now, says a coach

New Delhi, May 18 Only "decent" wrestlers have been allowed to re-enter the North Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium to resume training days after the administration decided to shut the hostel and asked all the grapplers to vacate the premises, a coach told IANS.

On May 1, after reports emerged that a wrestling coach was brutally beaten up by a trainee wrestler and his friends at the stadium following a minor altercation, the administration immediately swung into action and locked the hostel rooms, ordering grapplers to leave the centre.

But now they have allowed a few wrestlers to come back to the stadium for training. "Around 150 decent wrestlers are allowed, not those who used to create a nuisance in the stadium. The administration is keeping a close watch on them now. Earlier, Ravi Dahiya, Aman Sehrawat, and Deepak Punia were only allowed to stay back but the rest were sent back home," the coach, who did not want to be identified, told IANS.

"What happened with coach Jaibir Singh Dahiya was really shocking. We just hope he recovers soon from his injuries," sources added.

Earlier, it was reported that a wrestler beat up Dahiya with sticks in the presence of some of his friends. The coach was severely injured. However, Dahiya refused to file a complaint, saying he fell down the stairs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor