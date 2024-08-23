Ons Jabeur pulls out of US Open due to shoulder injury

New York, Aug 23 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur has withdrawn from the upcoming US Open due to a shoulder injury. The 2022 US Open women's singles runner-up said she has not fully recovered from her shoulder injury and will not participate in the last Grand Slam of the year.

"I am truly sad to announce that my shoulder won't recover in time for the US Open. I feel I need to give 100 % and today its not possible yet. Life has ups and downs, but sometimes in the very negative moments we all need to find the positive in it," she wrote in her Instagram post.

"This year has been very tough for me, but I know somewhere the light is there. I keep smiling like I always do because I am grateful for my life, my family, my sponsors and the fans that have always supported me. Always grateful for the unconditional support you all bring to me If you are reading this post and wanting to wish me a speedy recovery, I truly appreciate it and cherish it, And if you are here to question my choices and my team, please find a little kindness in your heart because you don't know what I have been going through for all these years.

"I promise once I get my strength back I will come back stronger," Jabeur concluded.

Jabeur was set to be the No. 17 seed in the tournament starting Monday. The U.S. Tennis Association announced that Elise Mertens, the next-highest eligible player, will now take the No. 33 seed.

Earlier this month, she withdrew from the Citi Open due to a right shoulder injury, and in June, she was forced to retire from the Berlin Open during the quarter-finals. Knee problems also caused her to miss the Paris Olympics.

Jabeur, a two-time Wimbledon finalist, most recently lost to Naomi Osaka in the opening round in Toronto earlier this month.

