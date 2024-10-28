Organisers of 'Dil-Luminati' concert to clean JLN Stadium, no damage to track: SAI sources

New Delhi [India], October 28 : With some athletes expressing their anguish at the litter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium following a concert by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, Sports Authority of India (SAI) sources said on Monday that the organisers had signed a contract with SAI that they will return the stadium in the same shape as it was handed over to them.

The sources also said that the athletics track has not been damaged. India athlete and former youth Asian gold medallist Beant Singh took to Instagram to share how the stadium looked after the concert and complained about the condition.

"This is where athletes train, but here people had alcohol and partied. Athletics equipment has been broken and thrown to the side," he said, expressing his anguish.

SAI sources said the stadium is not hosting any national camp and is part of the 'Come and Play' scheme. The Stadium will host the Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC on Thursday.

Diljit took the stage of the 'Dil-Luminati' concert performing fan-favourite tracks such as 'Born to Shine,' 'GOAT,' and 'Do You Know.'

Following the Delhi show, the Dil-Luminati Tour will continue in other cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

