Our mindset will remain the same, to win WPL again: MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur

Mumbai, Jan 7 Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that her team’s mindset heading into the Women’s Premier League (WPL) remains the same: to win, just like the previous edition. MI is the most successful franchise in the tournament, having claimed the title twice, in 2023 and 2025.

MI had a successful mega-auction ahead of the forthcoming season and managed to retain their core players while also adding depth to their squad by roping in some quality Indian domestic cricketers.

With several new names emerging in the circuit, MI and India skipper Harmanpreet said that she and the management were happy with the addition of new talent in the team, given the massive pool of players available in the country.

"Mumbai has always been special to me. It’s a special city for me, and I’ve got a lot of positive results. This season is going to be very special, hopefully. Our mindset will remain the same; that is, to win the WPL again. 4-5 years back, there was a group of just 20-25 players, but there's a larger pool of players now. We are happy to have more talent around," the two-time WPL-winning captain said while addressing the media ahead of the tournament’s fourth edition.

The tournament will be crucial for players across all teams as they aim to make their way into their national team’s T20 World Cup squad, with the global tournament set to be played in England later this year in June.

Harmanpreet will be all the more focused, having led India to the ODI World Cup crown recently, in November 2025. The Women in Blue clinched their first-ever ICC title after beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final on November 2 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. All eyes will be on the Indian skipper and her team as they aim to claim their maiden T20 World Cup crown.

