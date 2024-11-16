"Our mission of inclusion...": SOB president Mallika ahead of Asia-Pacific bocce, bowling competition

New Delhi [India], November 16 : Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) President Mallika Nadda expressed excitement about hosting 100 participants from 12 countries for the Asia-Pacific Regional Bocce and Bowling Competition. She also expressed hope that the athletes perform well in the event.

SOB, the national federation promoting sports for athletes with intellectual disabilities, has announced a 16-member squad to represent India at the 'Special Olympics Asia-Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition', scheduled from November 18 to November 22 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex.

Speaking to ANI, Nadda said, "Special Olympics Bharat is organising the Asia-Pacific Regional Games for bocce and bowling for the first time in India. We are very excited to welcome 100 participants from 12 countries who will be a part of this event. May our athletes play well and serve as ambassadors of inclusion. Our mission of inclusion is fulfilled through such initiatives in sports for specially-abled athletes."

The Indian squad comprises eight athletes each for bocce and bowling, supported by eight coaches.

The Men's Bocce team includes Kabir Pritam Baruah, Ebenezer David, Wilfred Dsouza, and Devansh Agarwal, coached by P. Arun and S. Anandan. The Women's Bocce team features Priyanka, Manjula, Purnima Madan, and G. Subhashini, guided by Mamta and Pushpa Tripathi.

The Indian Women's Bowling team consists of Neha Singh, Simran Pujara, Shraddha Patel, and Susri Sangeeta Nayak, coached by Shafali Gupta and Anupama Singh. Meanwhile, the Men's Bowling team includes Ibhanan Sahu, Ankit, Prakash Veghela, and Nirupam Dey, with Akshat Sharma and Ileshbhai Raval serving as their coaches.

Commenting on the squad announcement, Mallika Nadda said, "I am immensely proud to announce the Indian squad for the Special Olympics Asia-Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition. This team embodies the spirit of perseverance and dedication that defines our athletes. Each member brings not only skill and determination but also the unwavering belief that inclusion and empowerment can transform lives. As we prepare for this competition, I encourage everyone to support our athletes, celebrating their achievements and inspiring a world where everyone has the opportunity to shine. I also wish all the athletes and coaches the very best for the competition."

The competition, the first of its kind to be hosted in India, will focus on older athletes with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), aged 22 and above. It aims to provide opportunities for this often-underserved age group, whose participation in sports tends to decline over time.

More than 100 athletes from 12 Special Olympics Programmesincluding Australia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Macao, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, and Indiawill participate in the event, representing regions such as East Asia, Europe Eurasia, and Asia Pacific.

The event also marks a significant milestone for Special Olympics Bharat, as it introduces bowling as a competitive sport for Special athletes in collaboration with the Tenpin Federation of India.

