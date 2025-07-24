Outer Delhi Warriors announces Siddhant Sharma as skipper ahead of Delhi Premier League season 2

New Delhi, July 24 The Outer Delhi Warriors, the debutant franchise of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), have announced Delhi allrounder and left-arm pace bowler Siddhant Sharma as their skipper for the 2025 season.

Implying a higher standard of competitive cricketing to sustain within the franchise, the left arm pace bowler was declared leader for the younger elite battalion of Suyash Sharma and Priyansh Arya to prioritize their competitive skills on bringing good innings for the Outer Delhi Warriors squad.

Delhi’s left-arm bowler and all-rounder has established himself in domestic cricket thanks to his diverse skill set. After making an impactful debut for Delhi against Gujarat in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy, the all-rounder made his Twenty20 debut for Delhi in the 2020–21 season further contributing to the diversification of his abilities to adapt to various formats.

While the player has been associated with teams like Dehradun Devils in the past, the cricketer is all determined to dominate and lead the Outer Delhi Warriors squad to glory.

Outer Delhi Warriors Head Coach Ashu Dhani commending on Siddhanth’s abilities and Priyansh’s and Suyash’s important contribution that could shape the campaign for Outer Delhi Warriors debut participation shares, “We feel Siddhant’s versatility can greatly improve our franchise performance by freeing up other players to concentrate on their primary responsibilities. Having a reliable all-rounder like him could be a huge boost to the franchise in their debut participation.”

Recollecting more on the decision for Priyansh and Suyash to be at a better advantage in the game, Outer Delhi Warriors head coach Ashu Dhani adds, “Additionally we feel this setup empowers players like Priyansh and Suyash to play freely and concentrate only on their unique strengths. We think this combination can improve the team’s overall performance because of their innate ability to influence the game and can definitely uplift team’s morale.”

