Over 200 swimmers gear up for Den Den 2025 Sea Swimming Championship in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Jan 24 The second edition of the Den Den Sea Swimming Championship has garnered an overwhelming response, with over 200 swimmers from across India set to compete at the Mangalore Surf Club Beach this Sunday.

The event will feature competitions in five categories ranging from 250 metres to 6 km, attracting participants from a wide range of age groups and skill levels. The championship will be organised by Mangalore Surf Club.

The event’s unique charm lies in the race around the sunken Den Den vessel, which has become an iconic landmark since it sank in 2007. The competition, which continues to draw both seasoned athletes and newcomers, offers a rare opportunity for swimmers to experience open-water racing in the beautiful and challenging conditions of Mangalore's coast.

This year’s championship has drawn an impressive field of 214 swimmers, double the number of last year’s participants, hailing from states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Goa.

The competitors will race in age-specific categories, with swimmers aged 10-11 participating in the 500 metres race, and those aged 12-14 competing in the 1.5 km event. Swimmers in the 15-17 age group can take part in either the 1.5 km or 3 km races, while adult participants (18+) can choose from the 1.5 km, 3 km, or the newly-introduced 6 km category. Swimmers are limited to one category per event.

Speaking ahead of the event, Chirag Shambu, President of the Mangalore Surf Club, said, “We are delighted by the overwhelming interest in this year’s championship. With over 200 participants, we have doubled last year’s numbers, which reflects the growing enthusiasm for open-water sports in India."

Rishabh Shetty, Contest Director for Den Den 2.0, added, “The surge in participation is a testament to the event’s success and the passion of the swimming community. Safety is our top priority, and with more than 20 lifeguards stationed along with additional support from speedboats and surf-boats, we are fully prepared to ensure a secure race environment for all participants.”

The event has garnered significant support from the Indian Coast Guard as Safety Partners. The championship also benefits from the support of the Open Water Swimmers Foundation and local fishing boats, which will serve as safety assets during the event.

Both participants and spectators can expect a thrilling competition and a celebration of water sports, while also raising awareness about sea safety and promoting Mangalore as a premier destination for open-water events.

