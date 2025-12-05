Over 3,000 young athletes shine as Khele Sanand Athletics Meet 2025 concludes in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Dec 5 The inaugural Khele Sanand Athletics Meet, held from December 1 to 5 at the AUDA Sports Complex in Manipur village, concluded with resounding success, uniting more than 3,000 young athletes from across Sanand taluka in a vibrant celebration of sport, discipline, and community spirit.

The week-long meet saw a high number of registrations across all age categories, with over 1,500 girls and an equal number of boys participating — a testament to the initiative's inclusive vision.

On Day 1 (U-9), youngsters sprinted in 60 m races, tested their speed in shuttle runs, and leapt in standing broad-jumps and vertical-jumps. The energy and competitive spirit only grew over the subsequent days, with U-11 and U-14 track and field events, culminating in the final events and a grand medal ceremony on Day 5.

One of the most notable aspects of the meet was the presence of a dedicated team of talent scouts, who closely observed performances throughout the five days to identify promising athletes. Several young jumpers in standing broad-jump and vertical-jump events impressed the scouts with explosive performance and poise, underlining the potential of grassroots athletics in Sanand.

Organisers of Khele Sanand emphasised that this meet was never just about medals, but about fostering sportsmanship, building character, and inspiring youth to believe in their potential. And it is one more step towards Sanand Taluka’s transformation into a vibrant sports Taluka.

With such high participation and spirited competition, the event has set a strong foundation for future editions, positioning Sanand as a budding hub for athletics and youth sports.

The spectacular Closing Ceremony was attended by Durgesh Agarwal, Director Vijayi Bharat Foundation, Dilip Thaker, Director Vijayi Bharat Foundation & Trustee of Sanskardham, Niraj Barot, Taluka Development Officer, along with VBF’s rising stars, including Shahin Darjada, Rohit Majgul, Shreya Gupta, Mitva Chaudhary & Muskan Kirar.

As the curtains come down on the maiden Khele Sanand Athletics Meet, the message resounds loud and clear: Sanand’s youth are ready — for sport, for unity, and for greatness.

