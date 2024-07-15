Over 3.5 lakh fans welcome Hardik Pandya in victory parade in Vadodara homecoming

Vadodara, July 15 A huge crowd of over 3.5 lakh people thronged the streets in the city for a victory parade for local boy Hardik Pandya as he returned home after playing a key role in the Indian team's victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies. It was a sea of people in an area of 5.5 km as the vehicle he was travelling in crawled through the streets for hours with scores of fans cheering Pandya. It was an electric welcome and victory parade where chants of "Hardik", "Hardik" could be heard in major city streets.

In a short speech that he gave, Pandya thanked the people of Vadodara for always supporting him and having steadfast belief in him. He also thanked the Baroda Police and all the volunteers who managed the crowd and ensured people’s safety.

It was an evening like no other, the energy was palpable. As the vehicle drove through the parade, every apartment building and every balcony was filled with people waving and shouting his name.

Fans took strategic vantage points to get a glimpse of their "Hardik Bhai", from rooftops to any structure that would give them support and safety to celebrate their boy’s homecoming. There were hundreds of bikes following his car as it tried to make its way through the packed city streets.

The bus started in the centre of the old city (Mandvi) and ended its parade 3.5 to 4 km route at Akota, where the crowd spread into the neighbouring ground and continued the celebrations.

This road show followed the one in Mumbai which also saw 3 lakh people show up to celebrate the entire team of heroes returning with the cup.

