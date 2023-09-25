Over 350 players registered for Ultimate Pickleball Championship

New Delhi, Sep 25 Over 350 athletes across India have registered for the first edition of the Ultimate Pickleball Championship.

Organised by Pro World Talent Sports in partnership with the All India Pickleball Association, the tournament will be held in Mumbai from September 29 to October 1. The tournament aims to foster international competition and enhance the profile of pickleball within India.

Teams from diverse countries, including China, Singapore, Nepal, Dubai, Tanzania, the United States of America and others, are gearing up to participate in this tournament, elevating it to a global platform.

Notably, the championship holds the distinction of being designated as a Tier 3 World Ranking tournament. This ranking system will allow players to accumulate crucial points that contribute to their global rankings and standings. The tournament will also see top-seeded Indian-ranked players like Aditya Rohilla, Tejas Mahajan, Himansh, Vanshik, Kuldeep and Sonu Kumar amongst others. Snehal Patil, Isha Lakhani, Urvi Abhyankar and Anuja Maheshwari would be top raked Indian women to participate in the tournament.

With the tagline ‘Where Champions Compete’, the tournament's format encompasses six categories catering to both men and women, tailored to various age groups and skill levels. These categories encompass under 16, under 19, 35 plus, 50 plus, 60 plus, and an open category. An added poignant touch is the inclusion of a special team event that pays tribute to the late Arjun Kothiya, a prominent figure in the pickleball community. This commemorative event underlines the closely-knit nature of the pickleball community and their dedication to upholding the sport's heritage.

Talking about the same Siddharth Hazare the CEO of Pro World Talent Sports said, “Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports around the world, and the number of registrations we have got for the first edition is speaking volumes of the growth of the sport in India. The aim of the Ultimate Pickleball Championship is to get more people interested in the game and also give them a platform to compete with international players.

Arvind Prabhoo, who is the President of the All-India Pickleball Association and also the President of the International Pickleball Federation (IPF), said, “Our aim is to grow the sport in India and The Ultimate Pickleball Tournament is a great way to promote it. Being a third-tier ranking event, we have received a lot of positive responses from various federations around the world. We are sure this will be a landmark event for the growth of the sport in India.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor