"Overwhelmed by support and wishes...": Manu Bhaker after historic Paris Olympics campaign

Paris [France], August 3 : Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker expressed happiness with her Paris Olympics campaign, saying that her achievements belong to everyone who supported her in this journey.

Bhaker finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event. Manu came close to becoming the first Indian to win three medals at the Olympics.

She was pitted in a shoot-off against the former world-record holder Veronika Major of Hungary as they were tied at 28 points. Before that, Manu secured a medal in the women's 10 m air pistol event and followed it up with another Bronze win along with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed-team event.

Both these medals were historic. While Manu's solo medal was India's first-ever shooting medal by a woman, the medal won along with Sarabjot was India's first-ever medal in team shooting.

She also became India's first athlete in the post-independence era to secure two Olympic medals in a single Olympics and the first Indian woman to do so. Earlier in the 1900 Olympics, Norman Pritchard won two medals while representing India, both silver in the 200 m and 200 m hurdles.

Manu expressed gratitude for the support and wishes she has been receiving.

She lauded the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), the Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) and the Haryana government for their support.

"I am extremely overwhelmed by the support and wishes that have been coming in. Winning 2 bronze medals is a dream come true. This achievement is not just mine but belongs to everyone who has believed in me and supported me along the way. I couldn't have done it without the unwavering support of my family, Coach Jaspal Rana sir and everyone who stood by me, including the NRAI, TOPS, SAI, OGQ, Performax & especially Haryana government," Manu said in a post on X.

"With all my well-wishers. Competing and performing at the biggest stage for my country is a moment of immense pride and joy. Thank you all for being a part of this incredible journey and for standing by me through every step. Your encouragement means the world to me! A bittersweet end to my campaign in Paris but happy to contribute to #TeamINDIA's success. Jai Hind!," she added.

