Padma Awards 2025: Paris Paralympics gold medallist Harvinder Singh to be honoured with Padma Shri

New Delhi [India], January 25 : On the eve of the Republic Day, India's para-archer Harvinder Singh is among the recipients of the Padma Awards 2025. The Paris Paralympics gold medallist is being awarded with Padma Shri.

The Padma awards, among the country's highest civilian honours, are conferred in three categories - and Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

The awards are given in various disciplines, such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, and literature among others.

The Padma Shri award is the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India after the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and the Padma Bhushan.

Harvinder has tasted success in the past year with his consistent performances. He got his hands on India's first-ever gold medal in para-archery at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

It was a one-sided affair in the men's individual recurve open event. Harvinder ousted Poland's Lukasz Ciszek with a straight-set win, 6-0, in the gold medal match.

His triumph in Paris marked a medal in two successive Paralympics, having won a bronze medal in the recurve para-archery at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. His triumph in Tokyo was India's first medal in archery in the Paralympics.

Harvinder had the opportunity to add another medal to his tally but landed short in the decisive clash. Harvinder and Pooja fell short in the bronze medal tie against Slovenia's Ziva Lavrinc and Dejan Fabcic in the mixed team recurve open at the Paris Paralympics. Despite starting brightly, they eventually succumbed to a 4-6 defeat in the bronze medal match.

Following his historic success, Harvinder along with Preeti Pal were named the flag bearers for India at the closing ceremony of the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Recently, during the National Para Archery Championship, which was held in Jaipur, Harvinder won four gold medals.

Harvinder, who hails from Kaithal, Haryana faced hardship when he was just over a year old. He had contracted dengue and required injections for treatment. The side effects of those injections led to the loss of function in his legs.

