Pak: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz presents PKR 100M cheque, car to javelin ace Arshad Nadeem

Mian Channu [Pakistan], August 13 : Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif honoured Paris Olympics gold medallist Arshad Nadeem with a PKR 100 million cheque and a four-wheeler with the registration number plate "PAK 92.97," as reported by Geo News.

In the men's javelin throw final, Arshad set an Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters, winning the gold medal and defeating his rival, Neeraj Chopra.

Maryam Nawaz presented the cheque to Arshad on Tuesday in his hometown, Mian Channu. She also awarded him an additional cheque for PKR 5 million.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Special Assistant to the CM Zeeshan Malik, and MPA Sania Ashiq were present at the event.

Maryam Nawaz met Arshad's mother, Razia Parveen, congratulating her on her son's success and having a lengthy conversation with her, Geo News reported.

Following his triumph at the Paris Olympics, Arshad received a hero's welcome upon arriving at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport on Sunday. His family, along with provincial and federal ministers, greeted him with a memorable welcome, including a water cannon salute.

Federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Prime Minister Youth Program Chairman Rana Mashhood, Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima, and Khawaja Saad Rafique were among those who welcomed Arshad at the airport.

The 27-year-old athlete won Pakistan's first Olympic medal since the 1992 Barcelona Games and its first in an individual sport. Arshad's historic gold throw of 92.97 meters set a new Olympic record, surpassing Denmark's Andreas Thorkildsen's mark from Beijing 2008. Grenada's Anderson Peters won bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters.

Last week, President Asif Ali Zardari directed that Arshad be awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan's second-highest civilian award. Additionally, a special postage stamp themed 'Azm-e-Istehkam' was issued by the federal government in his honour.

