Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim asked to reconsider retirement for T20 WC

New Delhi, March 19 All-rounder Imad Wasim has been urged to reconsider his retirement from international cricket and return for this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June, following a string of excellent performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The all-rounder played a starring role in helping Islamabad United to a third Pakistan Super League (PSL) title on Monday, with the 35-year-old picking up a five-wicket haul to restrict Multan Sultans to 159/9 and then returning later in the match to guide the run chase home with an unbeaten 19*.

It was the third match on the trot where he showcased a notable performance. In Eliminator 1 against Quetta Gladiators, the left-handed player claimed three crucial wickets, followed by another impressive display in Eliminator 2 against Peshawar Zalmi, where he scored an unbeaten 59.

Imad, who last played for Pakistan in May 2023, announced his retirement from international cricket in November last year. But Pakistan Test captain and Islamabad United teammate Shadab Khan has contacted Imad, hoping he'll compete in this year's 20-over showpiece.

"I want to, in fact, when Imad made the decision, I had also talked to him that I didn't want him to leave," Shadab was quoted by ICC. "Because Pakistan needs players like him. God willing, if there is a discussion with him, hopefully he will come back because the World Cup is approaching and the way he is performing and his experience in CPL (Caribbean Premier League), Pakistan definitely needs him," he added.

Despite not featuring in a T20I for Pakistan since his two-wicket haul against New Zealand in Rawalpindi in April last year, Imad has left the possibility open for a potential recall if skipper Shaheen Afridi decides to request his return.

"I made a name for myself while playing for Pakistan and if my country needs me, I will be available. If not, I have no issues with that," Imad said. "Shaheen called me after I retired but I told him that we will talk after PSL."

