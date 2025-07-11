Pakistan govt unlikely to allow hockey teams to travel to India for Asia Cup, Junior World Cup

Mumbai, July 11 The Pakistan government is highly likely to turn down a request from the hockey federation to allow the senior and junior teams to feature in two upcoming events in India due to political tension following the Pahalgam attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan is scheduled to participate in the Asia Cup to be held in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 27 to September 7, for which the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has sought the government’s clearance.

Pakistan is also due to participate in the FIH Junior World Cup, to be played in Chennai in November-December this year.

“There is no chance the Shahzab Sharif-led government will permit the national hockey team in this geo-political situation,” a senior official told Telecom Asia Sport.

Sources said members of the coalition government believe it will not be safe to send the team after the armed clashes between the two neighbours. Following a terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, India launched missile and drone strikes on Pakistan on May 7.

Pakistan also responded with air strikes and drone attacks before the four-day conflict ended in a ceasefire.

Sources said after hearing an emphatic “No” from the government, the Pakistan Hockey Federation will demand that FIH and the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) relocate the events to a neutral venue like Malaysia or Oman.

“PHF will try to get the events out of India, but there are very slim chances of that coming about as Malaysia and Oman do not have the requisite money to bid for the events, which is close to 100K dollars,” said PHF sources.

Pakistan last toured India for the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy, finishing fifth amongst six teams, with India winning the event. No untoward incident happened during the event.

Recent reports from India suggested that the authorities were willing to allow Pakistan to feature in the hockey events. Hockey India had also said they have permission from the MEA and the Home Ministry.

But ever since the reports surfaced, the Indian media has launched scathing attacks on the permission, which has caused serious apprehensions in Pakistan.

Opposition to Pakistan sending the hockey team to India has already started.

PM Shahbaz’s Youth Affairs program chief Rana Mashood fired the first salvo on Friday. “We wish that the Pakistan hockey team also defeat India in their den, but after the recent tension, it would not be conducive to send the team to India,” Mashood said in a media talk in Karachi.

Mashood has a strong say in the government's decisions on sports and last year helped the Pakistan Hockey Federation to get forty million rupees in a grant to prepare the team for their year's FIH Nations Cup.

Olympian Hanif Khan said Pakistan should be allowed to play on a neutral venue. “After the recent war, Pakistan should not send its team to India because it will not be safe, and we cannot trust India. PHF must demand to host the event in a neutral venue.”

Pakistan’s non-participation will cost them in a big way as the Asia Cup is a qualifying event for next year’s World Cup. Pakistan did not qualify for the 2023 World Cup held in India.

They have also not won the Junior World Cup after their win in the inaugural event in 1979.

Pakistan hockey team head coach Tahir Zaman said his players are under training. “Our players are training separately, and we are waiting for government permission. Our preparation will be complete, but it's a government decision which we will follow.”

