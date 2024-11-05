Pakistan may have to change tactics with shorter square boundaries in Adelaide: Matthew Short

Adelaide, Nov 5 Australia opener Matthew Short feels that Pakistan's tactics of bowling short in the ODI series opener will not work in the second match in Adelaide due to shorter square boundaries.

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf got the benefit of bowling short with the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell on successive balls to give hosts a tough time in chasing a modest 204 target until Pat Cummins played a heroic match-winning knock to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The longer square boundaries at Melbourne Cricket Ground helped Pakistan to test Australian batters on short-pitch deliveries. However, the tactic will need an assessment as the venue changes to Adelaide for the second ODI.

"We saw Pakistan's tactics (in Melbourne) bowling pretty short. But I think they may have to change that a little bit at this ground with the shorter square boundaries which are the complete opposite to the 'G. It's always a nice ground to bat on," Short told reporters on Tuesday.

Talking about his batting, Short expressed his admiration for the Adelaide Oval and hopes to get the most of it in the next game.

"It's going to feel quite comfortable down there opening the batting, that's for sure. It's my favourite ground in the world to play at, and I've played there quite a number of times, so I should be pretty familiar with it.

"I came into this series with high aspirations to try to cement my spot in the team. I'm going to go out there and keep trying to be positive and play aggressive cricket. It should pay off at some stage," he added.

In the absence of regular opener Travis Head, who is on paternity leave, Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk have formed a fresh opening partnership, though both were dismissed within the first four overs of the opening game.

Fraser-McGurk, eyeing the vacant opener’s position, scored a rapid 16 off 14 balls, showcasing his ultra-aggressive style. While some suggest that Short could tone down his approach to balance Fraser-McGurk’s bold play, Australia’s management is firmly supporting an all-out attacking strategy at the top of the order.

"The coaching staff give us both the licence to be free and play our shots. Batting with Travis Head as well, if he goes (off) then I let him go and I do my thing. It's similar with Jake. It probably didn't come off last night for him, like myself, but if he is seeing and hitting them well then I probably won't say much to him and just let him go. And just focus more on myself," Short said.

"The more important thing in a partnership is that if he is struggling a bit then working through whatever the issues are. It's really exciting to bat with him...nice to watch from the other end," he added.

