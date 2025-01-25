Pakistan to host New Zealand, South Africa for ODI tri-series ahead of Champions Trophy

Lahore, Jan 25 The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the schedule for the tri-nation ODI series, featuring New Zealand, South Africa and host Pakistan ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

"The series will be played on a single-league basis from February 8 to 14, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting the opening two matches and Karachi’s National Bank Stadium staging the final league match and the final," the PCB said in a statement.

Pakistan and New Zealand will kick off the series at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium on February 8. New Zealand will then face South Africa on February 10 in a day match.

The action will shift to Karachi, where Pakistan will take on South Africa on February 12 in a day/night match at the National Bank Stadium. The final will be played on February 14.

Both Pakistan and New Zealand are scheduled to train at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 6 under lights while South Africa’s first outing at the historic venue will be on the morning of February 9.

While the four matches at Gaddafi Stadium and National Bank Stadium will provide the three sides with an excellent opportunity to finalise preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, it will also be a perfect occasion for the PCB to showcase its redesigned and redeveloped venues to the world through its world-class broadcast.

"At the Gaddafi Stadium, the spectator capacity has been increased, with new chairs installed throughout the venue. Additionally, 480 state-of-the-art LED lights have been installed to enhance broadcast LUX levels, ensuring a superior viewing experience for fans worldwide. To further elevate the spectator experience, two giant digital replay screens – measuring 80 feet x 30 feet and 22 feet x 35 feet – have been installed. A brand-new hospitality enclosure for players and officials is near completion, ensuring that the iconic stadium is fully operational to deliver an unparalleled experience for all stakeholders," the PCB said.

"At the National Bank Stadium, significant enhancements have been made, including the creation of a new hospitality enclosure for players and officials at the University End. To improve broadcast coverage, 350 LED lights have been installed, ensuring optimal visibility for global audiences. Two digital replay screens have already been fixed and 5,000 new chairs have been installed to enhance spectator comfort," it added.

Defending champions Pakistan will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor