Pakistani javelin thrower Nadeem to participate in World Athletics Championships

Islamabad, July 22 Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, the only Pakistani athlete to achieve the qualification mark, will participate in the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2023, the Athletics Federation of Pakistan said on Saturday.

Secretary General of the federation Muhammad Zafar told news agency Xinhua that Nadeem qualified for the event to be held in Hungary's capital Budapest from August 19 to 27.

Nadeem, 26, stood 5th in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and grabbed gold medals in the South Asian Games 2019 and the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The official said that Nadeem, who had earlier missed the Asian Athletics Championships due to an injury, had regained fitness and would feature in the upcoming events.

Nadeem, ranked 5th in the world, threw a record 90.18 metres to win a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, which helped him win a place in the World Athletics Championships.

Defending champion Anderson Peters of Granada and Tokyo Olympic gold medallist and Diamond League winner Neeraj Chopra of India besides Jakub Vadlejci of the Czech Republic, who has the season's best of 89.52m, are among the other top stars that have qualified for the javelin throw competition at the World Championships.

