Pakistani Olympian, Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem Faces Backlash Over Viral Chat with Lashkar Leader (Watch Video)

Pakistan's track and field athlete Arshad Nadeem has recently become a sensation across the country after winning the Olympic gold medal in Paris. However, 27-year-old Arshad has grabbed attention for his conversation with Haris Dhar, the leader of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, a terrorist organization declared by the United Nations, for which he has been criticized by a section of netizens.

Nadeem set a world record of 92.97 meters in the men's javelin final and won the gold medal. Although 27-year-old Indian Neeraj Chopra was a strong contender to win back-to-back golds, his best performance was 89.35m. Both the athletes have a good relationship with each other, so they respected each other.

🚨🚨🚨Big Expose:



The sinister connection between Pak sportsman Arshad Nadeem & UN designated terrorist organisations fin sec Harris Dhar (Lashkar-e-Taiba)



📍It's evident from their conversation that this video is very recent after Arshad Nadeem's return from the Paris Olympics… pic.twitter.com/ko8OlJ81ct — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) August 12, 2024

On landing at Lahore airport, Nadeem was accorded a grand welcome and the government also organized a victory parade for him. Apart from this, Nadeem will also be awarded Pakistan's highest civilian award, 153 million Pakistani rupees, and a gold crown for his brilliant performance in Paris.

"I was also confident of throwing 92.97 meters ahead"

After his performance, Nadeem thanked everyone who prayed for him and attributed his performance to his fitness. He also vowed to go ahead and break his record by throwing targets. The javelin champion said, "I am grateful to the country. Everyone was praying for me and I was hoping for a good performance. I had a knee injury in the last few years and I got over it. I worked hard on my fitness. I was confident of throwing 92.97 meters, but that throw was enough for me to win the gold medal I'm planning."