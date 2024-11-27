Pakistan’s Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of Zimbabwe ODIs

New Delhi, Nov 27 In what comes as a significant blow to Pakistan, fast bowlers Ahmed Daniyal and Shahnawaz Dahani have been ruled out of the side’s ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe and will return back home, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.

The duo have been replaced by fast-bowler Abbas Afridi and all-rounder Jahandad Khan, who will arrive in Bulawayo in time to be available for selection in Thursday’s series decider. The two are part of the Pakistan team for the T20I series, which will also be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on December 1, 3 and 5.

The uncapped Daniyal will be replaced by Aamir Jamal in the subsequent T20I series, after playing in both the ODIs. Zimbabwe had won the rain-hit first ODI by 80 runs via DLS method, before Pakistan bounced back in second ODI with a ten-wicket victory, thanks to opener Saim Ayub making a prolific century and helping the visitors’ chase down 146 in 18.2 overs.

PCB added that Daniyal sustained a hamstring injury, while Dahani, who’s played two ODIs and 11 T20Is so far for Pakistan, suffered a left ankle injury during Sunday’s training session. Initial scans and clinical assessments confirmed their respective injuries, thus ruling them out of the trip to Zimbabwe.

“Upon their return to Lahore, both players will report to the National Cricket Academy, where they will undergo rehabilitation and follow the prescribed protocols to ensure a safe return to competitive cricket,” further said the PCB.

Pakistan T20I squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan

