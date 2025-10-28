Pakistan’s mystery spinner Tariq inspired to return to cricket by movie on MS Dhoni

Mumbai, Oct 28 Pakistan’s mystery spinner, Usman Tariq, has revealed that he abandoned a career in Dubai to pursue cricket after watching a Bollywood film on the life of Indian great MS Dhoni, which inspired him to do the hard work and chase his dream again.

The 27-year-old Tariq has been picked for the first time in Pakistan’s Twenty20 international squad for the three-match series against South Africa and is likely to make his international debut later in the series. The series started Tariq claimed 20 wickets in this year’s Caribbean Premier League, finishing second only to former South African spinner Imran Tahir.

Tariq said he had left the game after initially playing on the local circuit.

“I left the game after I did not get selected, and was working as a salesman in a purchasing company in Dubai. There I watched 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' and it inspired me a lot. I left the job and came back to Pakistan to pursue cricket again,” Tariq told Telecom Asia Sport )www.telecomasia.net) on Tuesday, ahead of the first T20I against South Africa.

Tariq was picked by Quetta Gladiators in the 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PLS), but the contract was terminated after his bowling action was reported as illegal.

On assessment in a laboratory in Lahore, Tariq’s action was cleared, and he went on to play the Caribbean Premier League 2025. His action was reported against during this year’s PSL.

His action is seen as peculiar as he pauses exaggeratedly at the point of delivery, coming to a near-complete halt for up to two seconds, before sending down off-breaks with a slinging, side-arm action. It looks similar to Ravichandaran Ashwin, but the former Indian spinner's pause is not as lengthy as Tariq’s. Ashwin was never reported for his action.

Tariq said he has an abnormal elbow that has two corners rather than one. “I was born with a unique right elbow which has two corners,” he reasoned.

The International Cricket Council rules on illegal deliveries no longer allow physical deformity after Sri Lankan Muthiah Muralitharan and Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar got away with being born with medical deformity.

