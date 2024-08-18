Pakistan's second Test against Bangladesh shifted from Karachi to Rawalpindi

Lahore, Aug 18 Pakistan’s second Test against Bangladesh, set to be played on August 30, has been shifted from Karachi to Rawalpindi due to ongoing construction work at the National Stadium, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In its statement on Sunday, PCB said due to the deployment of heavy construction equipment and the need to adhere to tight redevelopment schedules at the National Stadium, which is being prepared for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy, it has decided to move the second Test between the two teams to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

It added that the decision was taken in consultation with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which means both Tests will now happen in Rawalpindi, starting from August 21, with tickets available in both online and offline modes from Monday.

“We have been guided by the construction experts on the timelines for the readiness of the venue. They advised that while construction could continue during playing hours, the resulting noise pollution would disturb the cricketers.”

“Additionally, the dust from the construction work could also affect the health and wellbeing of the players, officials, broadcasters, and media. Given that construction must continue uninterrupted to ensure the venue is operationally ready for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB, after consulting all stakeholders and reviewing operational and logistical matters, has decided to hold both Tests in Rawalpindi,” said the PCB.

In October, England will play three Tests in Pakistan, and Karachi is the venue for the second Test. However, with the game against Bangladesh being moved out of Karachi, it is expected that a similar move might be made for the England game, though PCB has been non-committal.

“At this stage, we will not like to speculate on the hosting of the second Test in Karachi from October 15-19 and will continue to work closely with the architects and construction experts on the safe and secure hosting of the match, while keeping the England and Wales Cricket Board updated,” added the PCB.

It further said Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ will continue with their series in Islamabad. After a drawn first four-day match, the second four-day match will commence on August 20 at the Islamabad Club, followed by three 50-over matches on August 26, 28 and 30 respectively.

