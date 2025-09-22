Pant’s availability in focus ahead of India’s squad to be picked for Tests against West Indies

New Delhi, Sep 22 The availability of India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for the upcoming two Tests against the West Indies will be in focus when the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee convenes to pick the squad on September 24.

IANS had previously reported that Pant had checked into the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on September 15 and was scheduled to get an assessment done by the medical team for his recovery from a fractured right foot sustained during the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in Manchester in July.

Pant, who was India’s vice-captain during the tour of England, has been undergoing steady rehabilitation as well as strength and conditioning work on his right foot at the CoE. A snapshot of his rehab and strengthening work at the CoE came when the left-hander posted an Instagram story of him doing his cycling session on Monday.

Sources tracking the developments told IANS that while Pant has shown ‘good progress’, he will miss the first Test in Ahmedabad, set to be held from October 2-6. Sources have also said that it will take at least a minimum of either seven or 10 days for Pant to resume his batting and wicketkeeping practice at the CoE, which means his availability for the second Test in New Delhi, set to happen from October 10-14, is still uncertain.

Pant, though, is highly expected to be back in the Indian team for the white-ball series in Australia, starting on October 19. If by any chance he is unable to make the cut for the second Test against West Indies, then Pant being included for the Australia tour appears to be the next realistic target.

His return to Test cricket, a format where’s been a great match winner for India, will then be via the two Tests against current WTC mace holders South Africa at home in November.

In Pant’s absence, Dhruv Jurel is expected to take over wicketkeeping duties. Jurel, currently featuring for India A in the multi-day series against Australia A in Lucknow, was the stand-in keeper in England whenever Pant was unavailable.

N Jagadeesan, who opened in the first match against Australia A and shared keeping duties with Jurel, could be considered if selectors pick a second specialist wicketkeeper in the squad.

Left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal and seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy are also likely under consideration to be picked for the Test squad. Padikkal, who scored 150 for India A in the drawn first four-day game against Australia A, has played two Tests so far.

Reddy, who has played seven Tests till date, missed the first match against Australia A due to his ongoing recovery from a left knee injury sustained on the tour of England, but he is part of the squad for the second four-day game starting on Tuesday.

With B Sai Sudharsan looming as a certainty for the upcoming series, it remains to be seen what would be the fate of Karun Nair after the right-handed batter had a middling time on the tour of England, which marked his comeback to Tests after eight years. Nair has been out of action since then due to a minor finger injury sustained during the fifth Test at The Oval, which India won by six runs.

The upcoming Test series between India and West Indies is a part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. India currently sits at third place on the WTC table after a 2–2 drawn series in England, while West Indies are placed sixth following three consecutive defeats.

