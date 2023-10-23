Para Asian Games: Aruna captures bronze medal in Taekwondo
Hangzhou [China], October 23 : The Indian contingent continued their dominant run at the ongoing Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, with Aruna Tanwar clinching a bronze medal in the women's K44 47 kg event in Taekwondo on Monday.
In the bronze medal match, she beat China's Chen Tong Tong by 13-12 in a closely fought match.
So far, India has 18 medals at the games, with six gold, silver and bronze medals each.
India has gold and silver each in para-shooting.
India's tally of 72 medals at the last Para Asian Games in Indonesia back in 2018 was the country's best-ever performance at the event.
The fourth Para Asian Games will go on from October 22 to October 28.
